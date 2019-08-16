Share:

Beaconhouse students set new record

LAHORE - Students from the Beaconhouse School System across Pakistan achieved a record-breaking total of 17,997 A*s and As in the 2019 CAIE O and A Level exams, making this the highest total ever for any school network in Pakistan. With this achievement, Beaconhouse students continue the tradition of setting new benchmarks. This is a testament to the dedication and commitment of the students, teachers, and parents in setting new standards of excellence. It resonates with the exemplary guidance and support that the Beaconhouse teachers and school management provide to the students in these critical years. The A Level programme at Beaconhouse School System is in its third decade of success supported with a growing network of 27 A Level campuses across 16 cities. The Beaconhouse College Programme features the renowned Access Centre where counsellors guide students with university placements and scholarships, ensuring that they are well on their pathway to the future. This ensures Beaconhouse College Programme is Pakistan’s leading A Level Programme. Beaconhouse students have a tradition of admissions in top-ranked international and national universities having received scholarships of $95 million in 2019 alone. Beaconhouse remains the leader in education contributing to the development of Pakistan with an alumni base of over 90,000 Beaconites! The successful exam results are not just limited to O and A Level programmes. Beaconhouse students have also excelled in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) and the Middle Years Programme (MYP). Students of Beaconhouse IBDP batch of 2019 are amongst the top 3% of the world, whereas students of MYP batch of 2019 exams are amongst the top 4% in the world.

Tecno collaborates with Daraz.pk

LAHORE - TECNO has finally released its highly anticipated Spark Go on Daraz.pk with exciting offers from the 16th - 21st August. TECNO Spark Go is yet another mid-range phone launched by TECNO with incredible specifications at an amazing, budget friendly price of Rs12,999. With the phone being released, TECNO is also giving the opportunity to its customers to win 5 Spark Go mobiles for free through different exciting competitions over Daraz. The customer satisfaction doesn’t end here, moreover to make everyone happy TECNO is giving away gift packs consisting of a power bank, water bottle on every sale of Spark GO over Daraz.pk Creek Ma, General Manager for TECNO Mobile Pakistan, said: “It has always been TECNO’s objective to ensure excellence and high performance in all their devices.

Honda Atlas Cars organises Civic RS Turbo 2019 test drive

LAHORE - Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited organised the Civic RS Turbo 2019 test drive for leading media officials. The purpose of this drive was to experience the Honda Civic RS Turbo’s comfortable drive and performance of its advanced 1.5L Turbo engine. They drove Civic RS turbo from Lahore to Bhurban, Murree and then returned to Lahore via motorway to enjoy exceptional performance. The 10th generation Civic driving experience was appreciated by everyone.

Punjab College students notch top positions

LAHORE - Punjab College students bagged top positions in recently announced University of Sargodha BA/B.Sc Results 2019. Brilliant students of Punjab College Erum Samreen and Tehreem Zameer bagged 2nd and 3rd positions securing 682/800 and 673/800 respectively. Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad, VC, University of Sargodha congratulated the position holders and awarded cash prize and merit certificate among them. He said it is heartening to note that girls outshine in results but stressed upon the boys to work hard and take positions too.