Rawalpindi-A serial rapist, who was arrested from Gulistan Colony along with his wife for raping a university student, is said to have kidnapped scores of minors and young girls from different localities of the twin cities in his car to assault them sexually in front of camera, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Friday.

The accused Qasim Jahangir along with his wife used to come from Gulistan Colony to Amar Pura, Commercial Market, Rawal Road, Centaurs Mall and Shafia International Hospital and look for school, college, university students and minor girls. The accused kidnap the victims and take them to a rented house for rapping and filming them. After sexual assault, the accused would drop them at some deserted places.

The rapist nearly targeted more than 150 girls including minors over last seven months. However, the sex predator has not been arrested for a single time, sources added.

Sources said the personnel of intelligence agencies as well as of Special Branch of Punjab Police sprang up into action following a news item appeared in Daily The Nation and started scanning the aforementioned localities in a bid to find out the clue about victim girls.

“The biggest sex scandal has rattled the government as well as the personnel of LEAs as scores of officers of secret agencies have visited the officers of Rawalpindi police and sought the information about the case,” sources added.

Sources said the serial rapist Qasim Jahangir, a Kashmiri by native, is also involved in human trafficking some years ago. He sends people abroad on bogus visas, they said.

They shared information that Qasim’s grand-father Raja Saeed was a top list vagabond of Tehsil Gujar Khan. “Raja Jahangir, the father of accused, is said to have run gambling dens in his area,” they mentioned. Meanwhile, DSP City Circle Faisal Salim visited PS City and interrogated him, sources said.

On the other hand, City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (Retd) Muhammad Faisal Rana said that the accused was involved in raping some 45 minor girls after kidnapping them and recording their objectionable videos.

Police have also recovered 10 nude videos and thousands of obscene pictures from possession of the accused and begun investigation, he said. Besides, the car being used by couple to pick up girls has also been seized by the investigators, he said.

He said he has directed the police officers concerned to trace out more victims and their families and receive complaints from them for registration of separate cases against the accused identified as Qasim Jahangir hails from Gujar Khan Tehsil.

The CPO expressed these views in a press release issued here on Friday. He added the accused Qasim Jahangir and his wife Kiran had allegedly kidnapped a university student from outside Government Gordon College in a car and taken her to a house located in Gulistan Colony. “The husband assaulted the girl sexually while his wife Kiran kept recording the satanic act in a mobile phone,” the city police chief added. He said police registered a case on complaint of victim girl against unknown accused on charges of kidnapping and raping her. “Later on, police managed to arrest the couple on guidelines provided by the victim,” he said.

He said he summoned SP Rawal Division Akram Niazi and Investigation Officer (IO) Sub Inspector (SI) Aqeel Rathore in his office to review progress report in the high profile case. “The SP and IO shared that the accused was involved in kidnapping minor girls from twin cities and raping them in a house where his wife used to film the objectionable scenes,” he said.

CPO Capt (R) Faisal Rana claimed that police raiding party had collected the tissue papers and the sheet from the bed where accused raped girls and dispatched the items for forensic examination. He said police had produced the criminal couple before a court of law and the judge sent the wife of accused to Adiala Jail on judicial remand whereas Qasim is being interrogated by the investigators. “The physical remand of accused is going to expire and police party will present him before the judge Sumaira Alamgir today (Saturday) for extension of his physical remand,” he informed.