The daughter of the nation Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, a neuroscientist has been in detention in the USA for more than a decade. It is high time to discuss the matter of her repatriation seriously as prime minister of Pakistan was on an official tour to the USA along with General Javed Qamar Bajwa. It would be a great achievement of the incumbent government if they succeed to get Dr. Aafia Siddiqui released/repatriated through dialogues.

As America is now considering that there is no military solution in Afghanistan and table talks with Taliban and Afghan government are indispensable to restore peace in Afghanistan, why Aafia cannot be released/repatriated who was alleged to have links with Taliban. Allah knows better what the reality is but if she really had such links, she should be punished in Pakistan not in the USA in the same way Raymond Davis was treated when he committed a crime in Pakistan but was taken away by the US.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi.