ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that the government needs to review its policy on Kashmir as only tweets are not sufficient in support of the Kashmir cause.

President PPP Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira and General Secretary PPP Punjab Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed along with other PPP leaders were addressing a news conference here.

Kaira said that Kashmir was burning and people are forced to stay indoors due to the tyranny of Indian forces. “Only a tweet is not at all enough in support of Kashmiri cause and Kashmiri people,” he added. The PPP leader criticized foreign minister’s statement that the world had huge economic interest with India and displayed his haplessness. “In this situation Pakistan only approached only one country whereas the most of the world is considering India’s action in Kashmir as its internal matter. Why Pakistan did not approach other countries, he asked and termed it as the failure of the government,” he said.

The President PPP Punjab claimed that on the other hand the government was busy in victimizing its political opponents. He said the government had arrested leaders of PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) but done nothing on any front. “It is so unfortunate that Faryal Talpur was transferred to prison at midnight when his brother was in custody and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was in Muzaffarabad to celebrate Eid with his Kashmiri brethren. This coward government had earlier arrested Maryam Nawaz in front of his father when she was visiting him in prison. This all is being done to satisfy the ego of puppet prime minister,” he said.

He said that the children were not allowed to meet their father on Eid when Assefa Bhutto Zardari went to the National Accountability Bureau detention center in Islamabad despite court’s orders.