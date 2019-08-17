Share:

Srinagar - Hundreds of people defied unprecedented security restrictions and held a street protest in Indian-occupied Kashmir on Friday, as Indian government assured the Supreme Court that the situation in the disputed region is being reviewed daily and the restrictions will be removed over the next few days.

Carrying green flags and placards reading “Stop Genocide in Kashmir, Wake Up World,” young and old people took to the streets in Srinagar after Friday prayers. Some hurled stones and clashed with security forces, who responded with tear gas.

Earlier Friday, a senior Indian official in Kashmir, BVR Subrahmanyam, confirmed there would be some loosening of restrictions on the region’s residents, saying that landline phone services would be restored gradually beginning Friday night and schools reopened from Monday. He didn’t announce any immediate restoration of mobile phone service.

A heavy troop presence and restrictions including a near-constant curfew and a news blackout remained in place for a 12th day. The Indian government imposed the lockdown to avoid a violent reaction to its decision on Aug 5 to downgrade Muslim-majority Kashmir’s autonomy.

The Supreme Court decided to give the government more time before ruling on a petition demanding the lifting of media restrictions following its assurances that they will be eased soon, attorney Vrinda Grover told reporters. She represents Kashmir Times editor Anuradha Bhasin, who said she was unable to publish her newspaper in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the family of a Kashmiri journalist for a regional daily newspaper said he has been detained by the Indian armed forces. Irfan Amin Malik works for Greater Kashmir, one of the largest newspapers in Kashmir.

Malik’s father, Mohammed Amin Malik, told The Associated Press that Malik was taken into custody late Wednesday night at his house in Tral in Pulwama. “We are worried about our son,” he said.

Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal of the Jammu and Kashmir region said he was looking into the case. Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh declined to comment.

Malik is the first journalist known to have been detained since India’s decision to revoke Kashmir’s special constitutional status. The decision has raised tensions with Pakistan.