LAHORE-Renowned Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has clapped back at Indian anchorperson, Arnab Goswami, who mocked him for being an ‘ISI agent’.

READ MORE: Modi more dangerous than Hitler: Ch Sarwar  

Writing on Twitter, Hamza said, “So that over actor and warmongerer for ratings, guy Arnab/his channel declared me an undercover ISI agent! Let me clarify, I am not an “undercover” ISI agent, I am very openly/proudly an ISI agent, just like more than 200 million Pakistanis are proud ISI agents!”

He continued, “I always thought maybe I will not see a free Kashmir in my lifetime but seeing one blunder after another of Modi’s fascist regime and the delusional propaganda their fascist media outlets are spreading, I am now very confident that Insha Allah I will see a free Kashmir very soon.”

Farhan Saeed earlier called on Goswami’s to propagate ‘blind journalism’ and spread hatred among the two countries.