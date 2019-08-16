ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued two-day power suspension programme for Sunday and Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

READ MORE: Govt to turn Pakistan into a society based on justice, rule of law: PM Imran Khan

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspend for the period on August 18 from, 08:00am to 14:00pm, Cap: Ehsan Waseem feeder

On August 19, from 08:00am to 13:00pm, Azizabad, Radio Pakistan, Allama Iqbal Colony, People Colony, Amir Shaheed, Kamalabad, Lalkhurti, GHQ, Cantt, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Jhawar feeders, 09:00am to 14:00pm, Eid Gah feeder, 10:00am to 16:00pm, B/Kahu, T&T 17 Mile, NIH, Tret Murree, Bahria Golf City, Shahdra, Shahpur feeders and surrounding areas.