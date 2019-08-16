Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court Friday issued notices to director Marghzar Zoo and others in a contempt petition filed for not complying with the court orders issued in the first week of July wherein it had directed the Ministry of Climate Change to take over the Marghzar Zoo to ensure proper care of the animals.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of a petition moved by Centre for Culture and Development Executive Director Dr Nadeem Omar and besides issuing the notices to respondents, he also directed DC Islamabad to appear before the court in person on the next hearing to be held on August 29.

The IHC bench noted in its order that the petitioner had alleged violation of court’s directions given in its order dated July 5 and contended that in order to frustrate the implementation of order passed by this court, the respondents had deliberately locked their offices and had refused to hand over the management to the Ministry of Climate Change for almost three weeks. It added that petitioner’s counsel had further stated that during this period, animals in the zoo suffered while the condition of the injured Brown Bear became critical.

The court noted in its order: “Let notice be issued to respondent No.1 and 2. Both the respondents will appear in person on the next date fixed. Moreover, they will submit their respective written replies before the next date fixed explaining as to why proceedings may not be initiated against them under the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003.” It said: “The Secretary Ministry of Climate Change is also directed to submit a report as to why was there a delay in complying with this court’s order dated 5-7-2019. The Secretary Ministry of Climate Change is further directed to nominate an authorized officer to appear before this court on the date fixed.” “The DC shall also appear in person and explain as to why the administration of Islamabad did not take action to implement the direction of this court order dated 5-7-2019,”said the IHC order.