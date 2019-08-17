Share:

MULTAN-Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani on Friday said that India is promoting the culture of terrorism across South Asia by controlling the Occupied Kashmir through violence and cruelty.

Addressing an Eid Milan party here on Friday, the former premier showered PPP founding chairman and former premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto with praise “for what he called” fighting the Kashmir case at global forums throughout his tenure. He claimed that the Pakistan People’s Party has always defended the Kashmir cause whenever and wherever required.

He declared that the PPP would continue raising voice for the Kashmiris whether in power or not. He said that Pakistani and Kashmiris are interlinked in a perpetual bond of brotherhood and affinity, adding that Pakistan would stand by Kashmiris in their just struggle for the right to self-determination come what may.

MPA Syed Ali Haider Gilani, the son of Yusuf Raza Gilani and other PPP office-bearers Shehzad Rasool, Asif Rasool Awan, Rao Abdullah, Muhammad Arshad, Rana Afzal and others also spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Vice President of South Punjab Province Front and MNA Nasrullah Dareshak said that India is facing moral defeat on the Kashmir issue at all international forums due to strong diplomacy by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

While talking to APP here Friday, he highlighted the government efforts for bringing to limelight the core issue of Kashmir between India and Pakistan in the comity of nations. He said the PTI government raised the issue at all global fora, talked to heads of friendly states and the big countries and apprised them of gravity of the issue.

The MNA said the government was determined to protect its ‘jugular vein’ at any cost.

Nasrullah Dareshak invited all political and religious parties to get united for the cause of Kashmir. He said history would not forgive those who would show indifference to the issue.

On the other hand, Chief Whip National Assembly MNA Amir Dogar said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and the entire nation is standing with the people of Kashmir.

Speaking at a ceremony, arranged to express solidarity with Kashmiris here Friday, he termed the freedom the biggest blessing among anything else in society. He said Pakistan was achieved through great sacrifices. He said it is high time we constituted an exemplary society by promoting harmony, brotherhood and tolerance among our ranks.

MPA Sabeen Gul said Pakistan is a great country and it was not only waging struggle for preserving its sovereignty but also raising voice for problems of other Muslim countries.

Social activists Shahid Mehmood Ansari and Rukhsana Anwar said the nation was united to make the country great. They paid tribute to the armed forces, martyred soldiers and workers of Pakistan Movement for offering sacrifices for the country.

Doctor Irfan Paracha, Mian Naeem Arshad, Aurangzeb Khan Baloch, Ameer Nawaz Malik, Dr Humayun Shehzad and others also spoke on the occasion.

ONE PERSON TWO TREES PLANTATION DRIVE

Commissioner Multan Division Iftikhar Sahu has said “One person two trees” drive will be launched from Sunday (tomorrow) across the division.

Preparations have been made for tree plantation on large scale in the Multan division, under the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

While presiding over a meeting regarding tree plantation here on Friday, the commissioner said that there would be competition for maximum plantation in a day among the districts.

He asked the deputy commissioners to conduct the main ceremonies regarding tree plantation in their districts and also invite parliamentarians, civil society and notables of society.

He directed the departments to play their role in tree plantation drive.

He urged people to cooperate with the government by planting saplings at homes and offices and directed officials to devise a plan for proper care of new trees.

The DCs told the commissioner they would plant 50,000 trees in a day.

DC Multan Aamer Khattak said that 20,000 trees would be planted in Multan, 15,000 in tehsil Shujabad and 15,000 in tehsil Jalalpur.