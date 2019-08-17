Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar has termed India’s threat for change in nuclear policy an attack on peace in South Asia.

Reacting to Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s tweet that India might review its ‘No first use nuclear policy’ in future.

Sardar urged the world to bar India from warmongering as Delhi creates a new drama everywhere to divert attention from Kashmir issue.

He said: “Pakistan is not afraid of any Indian move and we will continue exposing Indian plots. Kashmir issue was now again on the agenda of UN Security Council due to successful diplomacy of Pakistan.”

The Punjab governor warned Pakistan’s gesture for peace should not be taken as its weakness. “Pakistan is ready to make any sacrifice to protect every inch of Pakistan,” he said.

Sarwar said huge participation of public including minorities in Kashmir solidarity rally was proof of public confidence on PM Imran Khan’s polices and support for Kashmiri brethrens and sisters.