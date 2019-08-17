Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his Canadian Counterpart Ms. Chrystia Freeland and apprised her about the sufferings of people in occupied Kashmir.

He also briefed her about the unilateral and illegal actions of India, including suspension of mobile and internet services, imposition of curfew, human rights violations and blockade of the entire occupied Kashmir. These actions, he said are in grave violation of international law and UN Security Council resolutions and designed to change the demographic structure of the disputed territory.

The Foreign Minister expressed apprehension about the possibility of false flag operation by India and violations of the ceasefire agreement on the LoC which could further undermine peace and security of the region. The Foreign Minister shared that UN Security Council, at the request of Pakistan, had deliberations on the issue.

The Canadian Foreign Minister stated that Canada was following the situation closely. Referring to her earlier statement, she said Canada is concerned about the risk of escalation, infringements on civil rights and reports of detentions.