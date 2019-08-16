Share:

The United States’ Islamophobic relationship with its Muslim Congresswomen continues unchecked and unabated. Now Israel – which has never missed an opportunity to marginalize Palestinians and Muslims has joined in on this crusade.

Two Muslim congresswomen - Rashida Tlaib, who is of Palestinian origin, and Ilhan Omar - had planned to visit Israel and eventually go into the occupied West Bank. Israel, apprehensive of their pro-Palestinian stance, had nonetheless allowed them entry into the county seeing as they were members of the US Congress. That was until another vitriolic Trump umbrage online set the matter alight.

On Thursday, Trump had said in a tweet: “It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep Omar and Rep Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel and all Jewish people, and there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds.”

Within hours, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a ban on their entry – simply for being Muslim and questioning Israel’s occupation policies.

Once more we witness that despite utopian claims of democratic rights and freedom of speech, the US administration and Israel remain deeply anti-Islam. Realpolitik may force them both to forge partnerships with Arabian Middle East; beyond hard strategic goals, this veneer slips dramatically.

The outcry, even from some pro-Israel groups, has been substantial, which has forced Israel to allow Tlaib to make a “humanitarian visit to her grandmother” in the occupied West Bank after the lawmaker had sent him a written pledge “to respect conditions imposed by Israel”. Despite this small respite given in straightjacket terms, we should be clear where both government’s stand. They have both played their hand, and it has been found to be severely deficient in democratic values.

Decades later, both Palestine and Kashmir continue to suffer at the hands of foreign oppressors, and Muslims still face discrimination when the fight for their right to self-determination. The battle continues.