Lahore - Lawyers went on strike against Indian government’s move of changing the special status of occupied Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of its constitution. The lawyers boycotted the court proceedings to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren. As a result, the litigant public returned disappointed. Lawyers including Sardar Shahnawaz Advocate, Hassan Abbaz Raza Advocate Shahbaz Bhatti Advocate said that they were expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris against the state terrorism of the neighbouring country in Held Kashmir and its recent move to forcibly repeal the law in against even its own constitution, United Nations resolutions and international laws. They added the freedom struggle would go on till their freedom from Indian oppression, and also vowed all-out support to the Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom. They were of the view that the India’s move to legalise its occupation of Held-Kashmir will suffer a humiliating defeat. They maintained that India had abrogated Article 370 of its constitution but it could not eliminate the special status of Kashmir.