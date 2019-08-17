Share:

LAHORE - A woman was allegedly tortured to death by her husband as the couple clashed over a domestic dispute at home in Raiwind on Friday. Police said the body was sent to the morgue for autopsy.

The deceased was identified by police as Shakeela Bibi, who married Asif 10 years ago. According to locals, the relations between the couple were not cordial and they frequently used to fight over domestic issues.

Father of the victim told the police that Shakeela was tortured to death by her husband Asif. The Raiwind police registered a murder case against the husband on the complaint of Abdullah, father of the deceased, and launched the investigation with no arrest made yet.

Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Friday ordered the police force to intensify security at all worship places in the wake of Quetta mosque blast.

A police spokesman said the Lahore CCPO and all the regional and district police officers were directed to visit field and review security arrangements at sensitive and important places. The police will also continue search and combing operations in the sensitive area to hunt down suspected elements.

Also, the IGP directed the police to step up patrolling in big cities by involving special units including Dolphin Force and Police Response. The police will also intensify security searches at the inter-provincial and inter-district check posts.