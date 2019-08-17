Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the fascist Hindutva being employed by the Modi-led government will miserably fail in its attempt to smother the Kashmiri liberation struggle in occupied Kashmir.

The prime minister, in a series of tweets, warned the Indian government that “no force can stop” a nation from achieving its goals when unity is achieved in a freedom struggle and death is not feared.

“The fascist, Hindu Supremacist Modi Govt should know that while armies, militants and terrorists can be defeated by superior forces; history tells us that when a nation unites in a freedom struggle & does not fear death, no force can stop it from achieving its goal.”

Criticising New Delhi further, the prime minister said the exclusivist tactics being employed in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) will fail to smother the Kashmiri liberation struggle.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed concern that after brutalising occupied Kashmir, the Hindu supremacist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) would turn on Muslims in India and eventually target Pakistan. The premier had also drawn parallels between the doctrine of the Modi-led government and the Nazi ideology.