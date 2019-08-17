Share:

Lahore - The National Accountability Bureau, once again, on Friday summoned Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in connection with cases related to money laundering and having assets beyond means. The PML-N leader has been directed to appear before a combined investigation team of the Lahore NAB on August 23. The NAB has also asked the Opposition Leader to bring all relevant record along with him to support his claims. Sources claimed the former chief minister would be grilled over alleged money laundering through Chaudhry Sugar Mills. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was arrested in a corruption probe related to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills a couple of weeks ago. Shehbaz Sharif is said to be among the shareholders of the Chaudhry Sugar Mills. The call-up notices were issued to Opposition Leader by Lahore NAB on Friday.