The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has launched inquiry against K-Electric and has constituted inquiry committee to probe into the casualties caused due to electric current during rains.

In a statement issued by NEPRA Saturday it was said that K-Electric apparently has violated NEPRA rules and regulations , therefore, inquiry has been started against K-Electric and inquiry committee has also been constituted.

The committee will hold inquiry into deaths caused by electric current during heavy rains. The committee will accomplish inquiry within 15 days.