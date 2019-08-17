Share:

KARACHI - The hustle and bustle peculiar to Karachi was restored Friday after almost a five day long Eidul Azha break but with little respite against the stench emanating from dumps of waste and garbage.

Against the expectation that waste, of diverse categories, having accumulated during last few days would be collected and all thoroughfares would be cleaned by Friday noon citizens were aghast to register absence of concerned staffers belonging to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation as well as Sindh Solid Waste Board. “It is so pleasing to witness all tress, shrubs and vegetation washed and offering a bright green look to our city but heaps of waste dumps and puddles of bloods rendered unattended are simply intolerable,” said Hammad Hussain, a retired banker.

Concern registered by the senior citizen had therefore turned not surprising to see many of the people moving around and attending to their daily chores with their nose and mouth covered.

“The stench is simply nauseating with severe implications on general health and emotional well being of the people, warned Dr.Waqar Hasan a psychiatrist.

5-day Eid break finished

Urging people to realize their obligation as responsible citizens, he said lime powder or even simple sand can be spread over puddles which due to recent showers and consequent clouds are taking time in getting naturally dried.

“This would at least help us and our children protected against varied categories of infections,” agreed Dr. Faraz Hadi a local medical practitioner.

The two healthcare providers expressing their inability to suggest any plausible intervention for urgent removal and proper disposal of waste, both biodegradable and non-biodegradable said people in general have to come forward. “We need to develop a collective sense of responsibility as citizens,” said Dr. Waqar Hasan emphasizing that this has to be on permanent basis.

Shahin Zaidi, a former official associated with Sindh Social Welfare Department referred to an initiative taken by her and a group of residents belonging to PECHS in 1990s when they started a project of door to door garbage collection, on daily basis, in the area ensuring that it was then safely transported to designated land fill sites by the concerned agency. “With every intention to expand it to other parts of the city through means of mutual trust and confidence among the citizens we received a rude shock when were forced to abandon the service by those who were then enjoying political power,” complained the retired public servant.

Ms Zaidi said people and all those having any stakes in the coastal city have to rise above their individual interests and work to turn it again into a lively and livable metropolis.

A spokesman of Karachi Mayor acknowledging that matters related to hygiene were far from being satisfactory said, KMC was trying its level best to address the situation but needed support of SWMB as well the citizens in general to brave the challenge.

Unfortunately SWMB officials refused to attend APP call and share their point of view about the situation.