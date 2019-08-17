Share:

LAHORE - Noted physician Prof Dr Faisal Masood passed away on Friday.

He suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to Iqra Medical Complex where he was pronounced dead.

He served University of Health Sciences as vice chancellor. He was also former vice chancellor of King Edward Medical University Lahore. He was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz as well.

He obtained his MBBS degree in 1976 from Nishtar Medical College, Multan securing overall top position and was selected as the ‘best graduate’. He became a Member of Royal College of Physicians, Edinburgh, Glasgow and London in 1982 and a Fellow of Royal College of Physicians, Edinburgh in 1998. His area of interest was endocrinology.

Prof Masood started his teaching career from Allama Iqbal Medical College in 1982 and then moved to teach at FJMC, King Edward Medical College, Lahore, Post Graduate Medical Institute, Lahore and Services Institute of Medical Sciences, Lahore.

He encouraged basic research and sometimes referred clinical research as mere “stamp collecting effort”. Though, he himself started as a clinical researcher with numerous research publications to his credit.

The noted physician wanted to create a multi-disciplinary research group as he often said, “The best research proposals come from cross insemination of ideas from unrelated fields.” He managed to create an endowment fund for SIMS to provide annual research grants to the promising young researchers. In this process, he established a system of grant assessment and research audit.

In 2003, in the face of stiff administrative opposition, he started a comprehensive diabetes management centre at Services Hospital Lahore where he was serving as a professor. His daughter helped him to write software for this centre to create a huge database of more than 84,000 patients with diabetes. This centre was upgraded with philanthropic support in 2004 to the full-fledged department of endocrinology and metabolism to impart post-graduate endocrine training.

In recognition of this effort, College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan (CPSP) elected him as its first fellow in the field of endocrinology.

CONDOLENCES

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoled the death of Prof Dr Faisal Masood. He prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.

The chief minister said Dr Faisal Masood was a famous name in the field of medicine and his services would be remembered for long.

Prof Dr Fawad, Prof Ijaz Hussain (pro-vice chancellor), Prof Irshad (Registrar KEMU), Prof Bilqees, Prof Asghar Naqi and Prof Abrar Ashraf also grieved over the sad demise.