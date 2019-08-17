Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has demanded of India to immediately lift curfew from Occupied Kashmir, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said yesterday.

In a video message on Friday, he said that he had participated in a meeting of the OIC in Jeddah and discussed the issue with the members. Subsequently, the OIC also issued a statement.

The minister said that people in occupied Kashmir have been facing shortage of food and medicines and they are unable to reach hospitals due to the curfew. Qureshi said this demand was not only of Pakistan, but of the entire Muslim countries. He hoped that the UN Security Council will also pay attention to the voice raised by the OIC.

Meanwhile, the foreign minister also held telephonic talks with counterparts in various countries including Canada and Spain to seek support on Kashmir.

Qureshi indicates shortage of food, medicines in occupied valley

During the talks, the foreign minister highlighted the illegal and unilateral steps taken by the Indian government to change the disputed status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its demographic structure. He added that these steps were in contravention of the United Nations Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and the International Law.

The foreign minister underlined that the actions taken by India entailed grave risk for peace and security in the region and were aimed at bringing a material change to the status of Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted the severe hardships faced by the people of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the face of unprecedented lockdown of the entire population.

The foreign minister apprised him on the worsening situation of safety and security of the people in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which has been under curfew since 05 August 2019. They leaders agreed to continue to work together for peace and stability in the region, said a foreign ministry statement.