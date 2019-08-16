AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER                                                             

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited.                      250      254.94         245         1,300

Atlas Honda Limited.                             294          300         290         3,800

Dewan Farooque Motors Limited          5.01            5.2        4.91       10,500

Ghandhara Industries Ltd.                    56.98            58           55       98,200

Ghandhara Nissan Ltd.                          35.8        36.76      34.75       33,500

Ghani Automobile Industries Ltd.          2.81            3.1          2.7       36,000

Hino Pak Motor Limeted.                        250          250         250            100

Honda Atlas Cars (Pak) Ltd.                130.94          132    127.21     589,400

Indus Motor Company Ltd.                   999.9      1000.1         960       55,860

Millat Tractors Limited.                      714.99      714.99    683.65       16,650

Pak Suzuki Motors Co Ltd.                    155.2          156         150       28,900

Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd.               208          208    205.16            100

AUTOMOBILE PARTS & ACCESSORIES                                        

Agriautos Industries Co. Ltd.                   170          179         170         2,500

Atlas Battery Ltd.                                      72            72        70.5            100

Exide Pakistan Ltd.                             104.01      104.01        99.1         1,500

General Tyre & Rubber Co.                   38.99        38.99           38       96,000

Loads Limited.                                         10        10.11          9.5       38,000

Thal Limited.                                          260          263         260         1,300

CABLE & ELECTRICAL GOODS                                                        

EMCO Industries Ltd.                                19            19           19         4,500

Pak Elektron Ltd.                                    14.4        14.91        14.4   1,152,000

Siemens (Pak) Eng. Co. Ltd.                     530          530         530            100

WAVES Singer Pakistan Ltd.                   18.3          18.3        17.2       31,000

CEMENT                                                                                                  

Attock Cement Pak Ltd.                             66            66           66         3,000

Bestway Cement Limited.                         84            84      81.54         5,300

Cherat Cement Co. Ltd.                         25.89        26.54      24.39   1,014,000

D. G. Khan Cement Co. Ltd.                   46.01          46.6        45.5   1,255,500

Dewan Cement Limited.                        5.63            5.9        5.51     274,000

Fauji Cement Co Ltd.                           13.01        13.15      12.85     882,500

Fecto Cement Ltd.                                  14.2          14.2        14.2            500

Flying Cement Company Ltd.               12.19        12.19      12.15         2,000

Gharibwal Cement Ltd.                            8.5            8.5        8.15       12,000

Javedan Corporation Ltd.                       27.5          27.5        27.5         3,500

Kohat Cement Co. Ltd.                            42.5          42.5      41.36     192,000

Lucky Cement Limited.                           337          346    329.22     676,500

Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd.          17.95          18.1      17.42   3,874,500

Pioneer Cement Ltd.                              17.5          17.7        17.4     201,000

Power cement Limited                          4.76          4.76          4.2     958,000

Safe Mix Concrete Ltd.                           5.12          5.12        5.11         1,500

Thatta Cement Company Ltd.                     7              7             6     192,000

CHEMICAL                                                                                              

Agritech Limited                                    2.24          2.28        2.06     466,000

Akzo Nobel Pakistan Limited.              76.11          77.5           76         4,100

Bifo Industries Ltd.                                  145          153    143.45         6,400

Buxly Paints Ltd.                                   51.42        51.42      51.42            500

Descon Oxychem Ltd.                             13.3          13.3        12.8       90,000

DYNEA Pak                                            59.4            63        59.4         1,000

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd.             21.3        21.73      20.65   2,620,000

Ghani Gases Limited.                            6.71          6.85          6.7         9,000

ICI Pakistan Limited.                          464.98      464.98    464.98            100

Ittehad Chemical Ltd.                             18.9            19        18.9       12,000

Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd.                15.72        15.95        15.5     906,000

Nimir Resins Limited.                             4.51          4.63        4.45       64,500

Pakistan Oxygen Limited.                     106.2          110      105.1            700

Pakistan PVC                                          4.94          4.94        4.94            500

Sitara Peroxide Limited                         15.5          15.5        15.5            500

CLOSE - END MUTUAL FUND                                                           

Golden Arrow.                                       5.51            5.6        5.51         2,500

Tri - Star Mutual Fund Ltd.                     2.03          2.95        2.03         2,000

COMMERCIAL BANKS                                                                       

Allied Bank Ltd.                                        86          86.1        85.9     157,500

Askari Bank Limited.                            16.05          16.2        15.6       57,500

Bank Al-Habib Ltd.                                 66.5        68.12      65.95     309,000

Bank Alfalah Ltd.                                 35.25          37.8      34.72     570,500

Bank Of Punjab.                                     7.02          7.24        6.97   1,295,000

Bankislami Pakistan Ltd.                           12        12.49      11.99       67,500

Faysal Bank Limited.                              16.7        17.35      16.35       86,500

Habib Bank Limited.                          103.31      107.02    102.01     813,100

Habib Metropolitn Bank Limited.           29.5        29.99      29.27       20,500

JS Bank Limited.                                    4.25          4.58        4.14         6,500

MCB Bank Limited.                             150.01        157.9         150     585,200

Meezan Bank Limited.                              75        78.83           73     135,500

National Bank Of Pakistan.                   28.36            29      28.36     163,500

Silk Bank Limited.                                  0.84          0.88        0.78   1,673,500

Soneri Bank Ltd.                                   10.49        10.49      10.19         1,500

Standard Chartered Bank Pak Ltd.             19            19           19            500

Summit Bank Limited.                            0.53          0.53        0.47   1,566,000

The Bank of Khyber.                               9.89          9.89          9.6         7,500

United Bank Ltd.                                120.01      120.97         119     752,800

ENGINEERING                                                                                       

Aisha Steel Mills Limited.                      6.98          6.98          6.3     455,500

Amreli Steels Limited.                         16.12        16.59      15.62     450,500

Crescent Steel & Allied Product.           28.75          28.9      27.77       10,000

Dost Steels Ltd.                                        3.2            3.3        3.16     164,500

Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industrie.           13.22        13.22      12.99       16,000

International Industries Ltd.                 67.25            68           65     212,000

International Steels Limited.                  30.2        31.81        30.1   3,667,000

Ittefaq Iron Industries Limited.               5.96          5.98          5.7       84,500

Mughal Iron & Steels Ind Ltd.               19.31          20.6        19.3     386,500

FERTILIZER                                                                                           

Arif Habib Corporation Ltd.                  23.06        23.06           23       11,000

Engro Corporation Limited.                  236.5        236.5      225.1     761,500

Engro Fertilizers Limited.                     62.55        63.24        60.5   2,260,500

Fatima Fertilizer Co Ltd.                       24.98        26.47      24.01       35,500

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd.              15.25        15.39      14.81     148,000

Fauji Fertilizer Co. Ltd.                         91.72          92.2      89.32   1,030,000

FOOD & PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS                                          

Al-Shaheer Corporation.                         10.5          10.5      10.49       27,500

At-Tahur Ltd.                                            14          14.6           14         9,500

Clover Pakistan Limited.                           61            61           61            500

Fauji Foods Limited.                              8.79          8.99        8.75     192,500

Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan          45.5        47.93           45       50,000

Matco Foods Limited.                            20.5        20.95      20.41       45,000

Nestle Pakistan Ltd.                         6579.99        6580  5985.01            320

Quice Food Industries Ltd.                     2.21          2.27        2.15       22,000

Shield Corporation Ltd.                        187.4          188      187.4            100

Treet Corporation Ltd.                          10.41          10.5        10.1       67,000

Treet Corporation Ltd.(PTCs)                       0            3.8          3.8         2,000

GLASS & CERAMICS                                                                           

Baluchistan Glass Ltd.                            3.29          3.29        2.95       35,000

Ghani Glass Ltd.                                    37.5          37.5        37.5         1,500

Ghani Global Glass Limited.                  4.51            4.7        4.32       55,500

Shabbir Tiles and Ceramics Limited.      8.51            8.8          8.5     163,000

Tariq Glass.                                            59.5          59.5      58.75       15,500

INSURANCE                                                                                           

Adamjee Insurance Co. Ltd.                 26.45          27.5      26.16       12,000

Askari Gen Insurance Co.                          17            17      16.77         4,000

Atlas Insurance Limited.                        48.9          48.9        48.9            500

Cresent Star Insurance Ltd.                     0.95          0.95        0.85     233,500

E. F. U. Gen Insurance Ltd.                    72.02        72.02      72.02            500

Habib Insurance Co Ltd.                           8.8            8.8             8         2,500

IGI Holdings Limited.                             147          153         147            500

IGI Life Insurance Ltd.                          12.98        12.98      12.98         1,000

Jubilee General Insurance Co.             35.21        35.21      35.21         4,500

Pakistan General Insurance Co.              2.83          2.83             2         3,000

Pakistan Reinsurance Comp.                21.56        23.25      21.56         2,000

PICIC Insurance Ltd.                               0.85          0.85          0.6       34,500

Shaheen Insurance Co Ltd.                         3              3             3         1,000

TPL Insurance Ltd.                               24.03        24.03      24.03            500

United Insurance Company.                        8          8.74             8       26,000

INV. BANKS / INV. COS. / SECURITIES COS.                                    

786 Investments Limited                     30.18            31      30.18     109,500

Apna Microfinance Bank Limited.             11            11           11         1,000

Arif Habib Limited.                              28.01          28.3           28       13,500

BIPL Securities Ltd.                                8.47          8.47          7.5         1,500

Cyan Limited.                                       16.25          16.4      16.25         3,000

Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd.    115.25        116.1         115       28,500

Escorts Investment Bank Ltd.                      9        10.35             9       44,500

First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd.       1.35          1.35        1.16       26,000

First National Equities Limited.                3.5          4.35          3.5         1,000

Invest Capital Investment Bank Ltd.       0.75          0.85          0.7         5,000

Jahangir Siddiqui & Company Ltd.         6.75          7.29        6.75       59,500

JS Global Capital Limited.                   50.01        50.74      48.91         4,500

JS Investments Limited.                         14.4        14.74        14.4         4,500

MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Invest Ltd   21.51        21.51      21.51         1,000

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.             10        10.49        9.95     892,500

Pervez Ahmed Securities Ltd.                0.36          0.39        0.35       42,000

Trust Investment Bank Ltd.                     0.64            0.7        0.53     185,500

LEASING COMPANIES                                                                        

Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd.                        22            22        21.8         1,500

LEATHER & TANNERIES                                                                    

Bata Pakistan Ltd.                            1201.56    1237.01  1201.56              20

Leather Up Ltd.                                    11.09          11.1      11.09         1,500

Service Industries.                              470.01      470.01         470            300

MISCELLANEOUS                                                                                

ECOPAK Limited.                                      12        12.04           12       15,500

Pace (Pakistan) Ltd.                                1.15          1.77        1.15     117,500

Shifa Int. Hospital Ltd.                            183          189         183            600

Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd.                       8.11            8.5          7.7     211,500

Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd.         14.5          14.5        14.1       10,000

TPL Properties Limited.                          6.65            7.7          6.6       17,000

Tri-Pack Films Ltd.                                62.99        62.99      62.99            500

MODARABAS                                                                                        

First Elite Capital Mod.                             1.6            1.6          1.6         1,000

First Habib Mod.                                    8.75              9          8.6       19,000

First National Bank Modaraba.               0.85          0.85        0.85         1,000

First Prudential Mod.                              0.95          0.99        0.93         1,500

First Punjab Mod.                                     1.9            1.9        1.85         4,000

First UDL Mod.                                       5.01            6.3        5.01         1,000

OIL & GAS EXPLORATION COMPANIES                                       

Mari Petroleum Company Ltd.                840      854.94         833         8,980

Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd.   111        111.5      106.8   3,642,500

Pakistan Oilfields Limited.                   363.6      365.26    347.57     361,800

Pakistan Petroleum Limited.                113.4      114.95    107.73   6,332,500

OIL & GAS MARKETING COMPANIES                                           

Attock Petroleum Limited.                      240          240      232.7       14,000

Hascol Petroleum Ltd.                            39.5            40      38.25   1,409,500

Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited.                 17.25   &