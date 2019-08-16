AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited. 250 254.94 245 1,300
Atlas Honda Limited. 294 300 290 3,800
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited 5.01 5.2 4.91 10,500
Ghandhara Industries Ltd. 56.98 58 55 98,200
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd. 35.8 36.76 34.75 33,500
Ghani Automobile Industries Ltd. 2.81 3.1 2.7 36,000
Hino Pak Motor Limeted. 250 250 250 100
Honda Atlas Cars (Pak) Ltd. 130.94 132 127.21 589,400
Indus Motor Company Ltd. 999.9 1000.1 960 55,860
Millat Tractors Limited. 714.99 714.99 683.65 16,650
Pak Suzuki Motors Co Ltd. 155.2 156 150 28,900
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd. 208 208 205.16 100
AUTOMOBILE PARTS & ACCESSORIES
Agriautos Industries Co. Ltd. 170 179 170 2,500
Atlas Battery Ltd. 72 72 70.5 100
Exide Pakistan Ltd. 104.01 104.01 99.1 1,500
General Tyre & Rubber Co. 38.99 38.99 38 96,000
Loads Limited. 10 10.11 9.5 38,000
Thal Limited. 260 263 260 1,300
CABLE & ELECTRICAL GOODS
EMCO Industries Ltd. 19 19 19 4,500
Pak Elektron Ltd. 14.4 14.91 14.4 1,152,000
Siemens (Pak) Eng. Co. Ltd. 530 530 530 100
WAVES Singer Pakistan Ltd. 18.3 18.3 17.2 31,000
CEMENT
Attock Cement Pak Ltd. 66 66 66 3,000
Bestway Cement Limited. 84 84 81.54 5,300
Cherat Cement Co. Ltd. 25.89 26.54 24.39 1,014,000
D. G. Khan Cement Co. Ltd. 46.01 46.6 45.5 1,255,500
Dewan Cement Limited. 5.63 5.9 5.51 274,000
Fauji Cement Co Ltd. 13.01 13.15 12.85 882,500
Fecto Cement Ltd. 14.2 14.2 14.2 500
Flying Cement Company Ltd. 12.19 12.19 12.15 2,000
Gharibwal Cement Ltd. 8.5 8.5 8.15 12,000
Javedan Corporation Ltd. 27.5 27.5 27.5 3,500
Kohat Cement Co. Ltd. 42.5 42.5 41.36 192,000
Lucky Cement Limited. 337 346 329.22 676,500
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd. 17.95 18.1 17.42 3,874,500
Pioneer Cement Ltd. 17.5 17.7 17.4 201,000
Power cement Limited 4.76 4.76 4.2 958,000
Safe Mix Concrete Ltd. 5.12 5.12 5.11 1,500
Thatta Cement Company Ltd. 7 7 6 192,000
CHEMICAL
Agritech Limited 2.24 2.28 2.06 466,000
Akzo Nobel Pakistan Limited. 76.11 77.5 76 4,100
Bifo Industries Ltd. 145 153 143.45 6,400
Buxly Paints Ltd. 51.42 51.42 51.42 500
Descon Oxychem Ltd. 13.3 13.3 12.8 90,000
DYNEA Pak 59.4 63 59.4 1,000
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd. 21.3 21.73 20.65 2,620,000
Ghani Gases Limited. 6.71 6.85 6.7 9,000
ICI Pakistan Limited. 464.98 464.98 464.98 100
Ittehad Chemical Ltd. 18.9 19 18.9 12,000
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd. 15.72 15.95 15.5 906,000
Nimir Resins Limited. 4.51 4.63 4.45 64,500
Pakistan Oxygen Limited. 106.2 110 105.1 700
Pakistan PVC 4.94 4.94 4.94 500
Sitara Peroxide Limited 15.5 15.5 15.5 500
CLOSE - END MUTUAL FUND
Golden Arrow. 5.51 5.6 5.51 2,500
Tri - Star Mutual Fund Ltd. 2.03 2.95 2.03 2,000
COMMERCIAL BANKS
Allied Bank Ltd. 86 86.1 85.9 157,500
Askari Bank Limited. 16.05 16.2 15.6 57,500
Bank Al-Habib Ltd. 66.5 68.12 65.95 309,000
Bank Alfalah Ltd. 35.25 37.8 34.72 570,500
Bank Of Punjab. 7.02 7.24 6.97 1,295,000
Bankislami Pakistan Ltd. 12 12.49 11.99 67,500
Faysal Bank Limited. 16.7 17.35 16.35 86,500
Habib Bank Limited. 103.31 107.02 102.01 813,100
Habib Metropolitn Bank Limited. 29.5 29.99 29.27 20,500
JS Bank Limited. 4.25 4.58 4.14 6,500
MCB Bank Limited. 150.01 157.9 150 585,200
Meezan Bank Limited. 75 78.83 73 135,500
National Bank Of Pakistan. 28.36 29 28.36 163,500
Silk Bank Limited. 0.84 0.88 0.78 1,673,500
Soneri Bank Ltd. 10.49 10.49 10.19 1,500
Standard Chartered Bank Pak Ltd. 19 19 19 500
Summit Bank Limited. 0.53 0.53 0.47 1,566,000
The Bank of Khyber. 9.89 9.89 9.6 7,500
United Bank Ltd. 120.01 120.97 119 752,800
ENGINEERING
Aisha Steel Mills Limited. 6.98 6.98 6.3 455,500
Amreli Steels Limited. 16.12 16.59 15.62 450,500
Crescent Steel & Allied Product. 28.75 28.9 27.77 10,000
Dost Steels Ltd. 3.2 3.3 3.16 164,500
Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industrie. 13.22 13.22 12.99 16,000
International Industries Ltd. 67.25 68 65 212,000
International Steels Limited. 30.2 31.81 30.1 3,667,000
Ittefaq Iron Industries Limited. 5.96 5.98 5.7 84,500
Mughal Iron & Steels Ind Ltd. 19.31 20.6 19.3 386,500
FERTILIZER
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd. 23.06 23.06 23 11,000
Engro Corporation Limited. 236.5 236.5 225.1 761,500
Engro Fertilizers Limited. 62.55 63.24 60.5 2,260,500
Fatima Fertilizer Co Ltd. 24.98 26.47 24.01 35,500
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd. 15.25 15.39 14.81 148,000
Fauji Fertilizer Co. Ltd. 91.72 92.2 89.32 1,030,000
FOOD & PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS
Al-Shaheer Corporation. 10.5 10.5 10.49 27,500
At-Tahur Ltd. 14 14.6 14 9,500
Clover Pakistan Limited. 61 61 61 500
Fauji Foods Limited. 8.79 8.99 8.75 192,500
Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan 45.5 47.93 45 50,000
Matco Foods Limited. 20.5 20.95 20.41 45,000
Nestle Pakistan Ltd. 6579.99 6580 5985.01 320
Quice Food Industries Ltd. 2.21 2.27 2.15 22,000
Shield Corporation Ltd. 187.4 188 187.4 100
Treet Corporation Ltd. 10.41 10.5 10.1 67,000
Treet Corporation Ltd.(PTCs) 0 3.8 3.8 2,000
GLASS & CERAMICS
Baluchistan Glass Ltd. 3.29 3.29 2.95 35,000
Ghani Glass Ltd. 37.5 37.5 37.5 1,500
Ghani Global Glass Limited. 4.51 4.7 4.32 55,500
Shabbir Tiles and Ceramics Limited. 8.51 8.8 8.5 163,000
Tariq Glass. 59.5 59.5 58.75 15,500
INSURANCE
Adamjee Insurance Co. Ltd. 26.45 27.5 26.16 12,000
Askari Gen Insurance Co. 17 17 16.77 4,000
Atlas Insurance Limited. 48.9 48.9 48.9 500
Cresent Star Insurance Ltd. 0.95 0.95 0.85 233,500
E. F. U. Gen Insurance Ltd. 72.02 72.02 72.02 500
Habib Insurance Co Ltd. 8.8 8.8 8 2,500
IGI Holdings Limited. 147 153 147 500
IGI Life Insurance Ltd. 12.98 12.98 12.98 1,000
Jubilee General Insurance Co. 35.21 35.21 35.21 4,500
Pakistan General Insurance Co. 2.83 2.83 2 3,000
Pakistan Reinsurance Comp. 21.56 23.25 21.56 2,000
PICIC Insurance Ltd. 0.85 0.85 0.6 34,500
Shaheen Insurance Co Ltd. 3 3 3 1,000
TPL Insurance Ltd. 24.03 24.03 24.03 500
United Insurance Company. 8 8.74 8 26,000
INV. BANKS / INV. COS. / SECURITIES COS.
786 Investments Limited 30.18 31 30.18 109,500
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited. 11 11 11 1,000
Arif Habib Limited. 28.01 28.3 28 13,500
BIPL Securities Ltd. 8.47 8.47 7.5 1,500
Cyan Limited. 16.25 16.4 16.25 3,000
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd. 115.25 116.1 115 28,500
Escorts Investment Bank Ltd. 9 10.35 9 44,500
First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd. 1.35 1.35 1.16 26,000
First National Equities Limited. 3.5 4.35 3.5 1,000
Invest Capital Investment Bank Ltd. 0.75 0.85 0.7 5,000
Jahangir Siddiqui & Company Ltd. 6.75 7.29 6.75 59,500
JS Global Capital Limited. 50.01 50.74 48.91 4,500
JS Investments Limited. 14.4 14.74 14.4 4,500
MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Invest Ltd 21.51 21.51 21.51 1,000
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited. 10 10.49 9.95 892,500
Pervez Ahmed Securities Ltd. 0.36 0.39 0.35 42,000
Trust Investment Bank Ltd. 0.64 0.7 0.53 185,500
LEASING COMPANIES
Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd. 22 22 21.8 1,500
LEATHER & TANNERIES
Bata Pakistan Ltd. 1201.56 1237.01 1201.56 20
Leather Up Ltd. 11.09 11.1 11.09 1,500
Service Industries. 470.01 470.01 470 300
MISCELLANEOUS
ECOPAK Limited. 12 12.04 12 15,500
Pace (Pakistan) Ltd. 1.15 1.77 1.15 117,500
Shifa Int. Hospital Ltd. 183 189 183 600
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd. 8.11 8.5 7.7 211,500
Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd. 14.5 14.5 14.1 10,000
TPL Properties Limited. 6.65 7.7 6.6 17,000
Tri-Pack Films Ltd. 62.99 62.99 62.99 500
MODARABAS
First Elite Capital Mod. 1.6 1.6 1.6 1,000
First Habib Mod. 8.75 9 8.6 19,000
First National Bank Modaraba. 0.85 0.85 0.85 1,000
First Prudential Mod. 0.95 0.99 0.93 1,500
First Punjab Mod. 1.9 1.9 1.85 4,000
First UDL Mod. 5.01 6.3 5.01 1,000
OIL & GAS EXPLORATION COMPANIES
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd. 840 854.94 833 8,980
Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd. 111 111.5 106.8 3,642,500
Pakistan Oilfields Limited. 363.6 365.26 347.57 361,800
Pakistan Petroleum Limited. 113.4 114.95 107.73 6,332,500
OIL & GAS MARKETING COMPANIES
Attock Petroleum Limited. 240 240 232.7 14,000
Hascol Petroleum Ltd. 39.5 40 38.25 1,409,500
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited. 17.25 &