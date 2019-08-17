Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday welcomed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting to discuss the situation in Occupied Kashmir.

The PM took to his Twitter account and said, it was for the first time in over 50 years that the world’s highest diplomatic forum has taken up the issue of Kashmir.

"There are 11 UNSC resolutions reiterating the Kashmiris right to self determination," he stated in a series of tweets. 

The PM said the UNSC meeting was a reaffirmation of these resolutions.

"Therefore addressing the suffering of the Kashmiri people and ensuring resolution of the dispute is the responsibility of this world body," said premier Khan. 

