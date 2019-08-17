Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasised that all high commissioners and ambassadors of Pakistan stationed at various countries must highlight the Kashmir dispute and the Indian oppression in Occupied Kashmir in their host countries. Talking to High Commissioner-designate to Malaysia Amna Baloch here on Friday, the president reiterated that Pakistan will never condone the blatant human rights violations in Indian-Occupied Kashmir and will always stand by its Kashmiri brethren. He underscored that all High Commissioners and Ambassadors must highlight the Kashmir issue and Indian oppression in Occupied Kashmir. Given the high importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with Malaysia, the president urged the High Commissioner-designate to make efforts to further strengthen bilateral relations. He emphasized that efforts should be made to enhance Pakistan’s exports through special focus on value added products. He directed the High Commissioner-designate to promote the investment-friendly policies of Pakistan and urged Malaysian investors to fully utilize these opportunities. The President wished the High Commissioner-designate a successful stay in Malaysia and hoped that her tenure will bring more vigour and energy to the bilateral relations.