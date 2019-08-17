Share:

Lahore - On completion of one year of PTI regime, PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said yesterday that Imran Khan had failed miserably in every domain of governance and policy.

In a statement issued here, Marriyum said Khan had succeeded in only one thing which was turning every national success to terminal failure. The country had gone from being one of the most affordable countries of the region to the most expensive one to survive in.

“Imran Khan will break his own world record of compulsive lying on 18th August when his disastrous regime will complete one year. Over 4.5 million people have been pushed below the line of poverty while 1.5 million have been rendered jobless. Despite borrowing record loans, not a single brick of development work had been laid by the regime of incompetent, unqualified, clueless and lying selected prime minister” she claimed.

The former information minister said that inflation had spiked from 3 percent to 13, growth from 5.8 to under two percent while interest rates had gone up from 5.75 to 14 percent which was catastrophic for national economy.

She questioned how many paradigm changing chickens and cattle were distributed. She reminded Khan that he had promised 5 million houses and 10 million jobs but not a single one of which was delivered. The cost of life has shot past Pakistanis with electricity and gas prices rising exponentially and foreign investment shrinking to lowest in years. Marriyum said the endless list of PTI’s failures was the certificate of PTI’s one year of governance.