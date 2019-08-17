Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for inclusion of every segment in the steps being taken to protect environment and deal with challenges of climate change.

He was speaking at a briefing on "Clean and Green Pakistan Index" project, progress in 10 billion tree project, ban on use of polyphone bags in Islamabad, electric vehicles policy, rules and regulations about green buildings and other steps for environmental protection in Islamabad today on Saturday.

The Prime Minister said public awareness should be created about climate change issues.

He said public response to the campaign of banning use of polythene bags in the federal capital is encouraging, and schools and students should be made part of the campaign to make it a success.

The Prime Minister said the federal capital should be made a model city in respect of environmental protection, and later the campaign should be extended to other cities of the country.

The Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam briefed the Prime Minister that the process of planning regarding ten billion tree tsunami at provincial level has been completed, and its PC-I has been prepared.

He said about 3.25 billion trees will be planted in the first phase of the project, which will be reviewed after two years.

Malik Amin Aslam briefed the meeting that encouraging results were received about ban on the use of polythene bags in the federal capital at initial level, and the decision is being appreciated by all segments of the society.

He said policy has been formulated regarding electric vehicles, which will soon be presented to the federal cabinet. He further said rules and regulations for green buildings have also been designed, which will also be unfolded soon.

The Advisor also briefed on "Clean and Green Pakistan Index" project, which will be launched in September. Under the Clean and Green Pakistan Index project with the participation of the federal, provincial and local governments, cities and the surrounding areas will be graded in respect of provision and drainage of water, solid waste management, cleanliness, and ratio of trees.

In the first phase, Clean and Green Index project will be initiated in twelve cities of Punjab and seven cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Advisor on Climate Change also briefed on tree plantation campaign being launched in Lahore tomorrow, in which thirty million saplings will be planted.