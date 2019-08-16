Share:

Technology lights up night at China museum

GUANGZHOU- It’s 5 p.m., usually the closing time for Guangdong Folk Arts Museum. But now it remains open even as night falls over the city. It is among eleven museums in Guangzhou, capital of south China’s Guangdong Province, which have extended their opening hours into the night since August. Located in a century-old traditional ancestral hall, Guangdong Folk Arts Museum consists of 19 buildings connected by a corridor and courtyards. Covering an area of 15,000 square meters, it is the largest Lingnan-style ancestral hall in existence in the province. “The hall looks very exquisite in the daytime but the details of the architecture are hardly visible at night,” said Mou Liaochuan with the museum. “We cannot simply light up the buildings as it can damage the architecture.” A pool used to stand in the center of the front square, but vanished long ago. Mou said they planned to use digital projection technology to “reconstruct” the pond, with dynamic images of lotus flowers and fish “in the pond.” This is not the first time that Guangdong Folk Arts Museum has been digitalized. In December last year, it opened an exhibition hall combining its collection with advanced technology such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). In the 80-square-meter hall, by putting on a VR headset, visitors can travel through time and be immersed in the traditional architecture and environment of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). They can also take a close look at the museum’s antiques, which are barely displayed in public. “We have collected the images of about 50 antiques. Visitors can enlarge or rotate the ‘antiques’ to appreciate their vivid details,” said Mou.

800-yr-old script exhibited in N China

HOHHOT- A week-long seal cutting exhibition of 800-year-old Phags-pa script opened Thursday in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to the organizer. Phags-pa script is the official script for the written languages of the Yuan Dynasty (1279-1368), which have fallen out of use. More than 200 ancient seals of Phags-pa script have been unearthed so far. A total of 217 works by 31 artists of seal cutting have been displayed in the exhibition, which was held in Balin Right Banner in the region, according to the region’s calligraphers association, the exhibition organizer. Seal cutting is a form of art that originated in China, which refers to carving designs into the bottom face of seals.