RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Arts Council arranged Azadi Musical Night as part of its celebrations for Independence Day. The night was anchored by famous artist Masood Khawaja and Pir Azmat Ullah Sultan was chief guest of the occasion.

The singers include Laraib Tahir, Syeda Bushra, Humza Ali, Irum, Master Majeed, Zaib Qureshi, Beenish, Ehtsham, Rizwan Jan, Wazir Ali, Hassan Abbas, Mukhtar Khan, Asia Zafar, Shumail Khan, Hadsa Yad, Maimona Mushtaq, Laraib Rasheed, Amir Shahzad, Mishal Naurin and others showed their love for the country by singing national songs.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmed cut the cake of Independence Day and special prayer offered for the development and prosperity of the country.