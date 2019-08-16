Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of US dollar increased by 51 paisas in interbank to Rs 158.95 as compared to the last closing of Rs 158.44, SBP reported on Friday. However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 158.8 and Rs 159.8. The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro decreased by Rs 1.25 and traded at Rs 176.19 as compared to last closing of Rs 177.44. The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained the same and traded at Rs 1.49, whereas the increase of Rs 1.29 was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 193.21 as compared to last closing at Rs 191.92.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham dropped by 14 paisas whereas that of Saudi Riyal dipped by 13 paisas after which they were traded at Rs 43.27 and Rs 42.37 against Rs 43.13 and Rs 42.24 respectively.