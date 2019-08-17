Share:

Lahore - A three-member Supreme Court bench on Friday heard and disposed of an appeal filed in 2010 against life imprisonment of a convict. The bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and consisting of Justice Ejazul Ahsan and Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the appeal. The chief justice of Pakistan remarked that the convict has been released after he had completed the life imprisonment in 2017 therefore his appeal filed against the Lahore High Court decision has become infructuous. Meanwhile, the same SC bench dismissed another appeal filed by the appellant/complainant seeking to convert the convict’s life imprisonment into capital punishment. The convict was accused of killing one Ashiq in Faisalabad.