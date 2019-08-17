Share:

KARACHI - Security has been beefed up across the Sindh province in the wake of blast at a mosque in Kuchlak in Quetta that claimed lives of five people during prayers and injured several others.

Inspector General of Police Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam directed the police authorities to beef up the security in the province after the incident. He directed the security officials at district levels to beef up intelligence gathering around mosques, seminaries, Imambargahs and improve coordination among police stations increasing patrolling, picketing and random snap –checking in the city. He further directed that the on-duty personnel should wear bullet-proof vests and should brief on the ongoing security situation so that they could perform their duties properly on the ground. He said that the police in the province will make every effort to foil any design of the enemy.

Condemnation on Kuchlak mosque blast

Governor Sndh Imran Ismail, Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani and different political parties also condemned the bomb attack at a mosque in Kuchlak in Balochistan province.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday strongly condemned the blast inside a mosque at Killi Qasim Khan area of Kuchlak, Quetta.

Imran Ismail in a statement expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in the incident.

The Governor also prayed for the early recovery of the injured. He said that enemies of the country would not succeed in achieving their nefarious designs.

Imran Ismail said that the nation was not afraid of such cowardice acts of the enemy.

Sindh Minister for Information & Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani has condemned the blast at a madrassa in the Kochlak area of Quetta, calling for the retaliation and recovery of the injured. In his statement, Saeed Ghani said that enemy elements are seeking to disrupt Pakistan’s peace. He said that the ambitions of such elements will be mixed with failure and they will face failure. Pakistan’s baby boy is ready to destroy his homeland.