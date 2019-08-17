Share:

SARGODHA - Six newborn babies died in District Headquarters Teaching Hospital due to failure of air-conditioner of nursery ward and negligence of doctors and other staffers. The incident sparked protest by the heirs of the deceased babies outside the Medical Superintendent office.

The protesting families blamed that due failure of air-conditioner of nursery ward of DHQ teaching hospital six babies lost their lives. The protesters alleged that majority of doctors of DHQ teaching hospital have not joined their duty after Eidul Azha holidays. They demanded stern action against the negligent medics and technical staff.

Meanwhile, hospital’s MS Ghulam Shabber refuted the claims regarding failure of the air-conditioner at nursery ward. He, however, confirmed that four babies have died because of premature birth.

Later, the protesters dispersed after assurance that action would be taken against responsible by the hospital authorities.

