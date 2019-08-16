Share:

ISLAMABAD - The PSX Thursday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index lost 664.44 points (2.31 percent) to close at 28,764.63 points. A total of 53,423,210 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs3.323 billion. Out of 283 companies, share prices of 73 companies recorded increase while 194 companies registered decrease whereas 16 companies remained stable in trading. The three top traded companies were PPL with a volume of, 6,332,500 and price per share of Rs 113.4, MLCF with a volume of 3,874,500 and price per share of Rs18.04 and ISL with a volume of 3,667,000 and price per share of Rs30.3.