Share:

Evidently, great leaders have been working for global peace, progress, and prosperity. They have been looking for tension-free international society. Correspondingly, the U.S President Donald Trump has been showing noble gestures for peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute. He has offered his willingness to mediate between India and Pakistan to resolve the most bloodthirsty Kashmir issue. The noble sign should have opened the new door of a series of talks on the settlement of Kashmir dispute. In the region of Kashmir, both neighboring countries of India and Pakistan have lost thousands of lives and billions of rupees since 1947.

Consequently, the settlement of Kashmir dispute should have provided hundreds of opportunities to both nations. Thus, it should uplift the peace, development, prosperity, regional unity, cooperation and discipline in the region as well in the globe.

ABDUL BARI JAGIRANI,

Larkana.