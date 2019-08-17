BHIMBER - A young girl drowned while trying to take a selfie during a family picnic in Azad Kashmir’s Bhimber area.

Her father and cousin also died trying to save her.

The family was from Jhang and had come to the waterfall for a picnic.

Fifteen-year-old Komal was standing near the water, trying to take a picture, when she fell.

Her father Munawar Hussain and cousin Nasira jumped into save her but also drowned.

Local residents and rescue teams retrieved the bodies and sent them to nearest hospital.

 