SIALKOT-Two persons died in collision between a Mazda van and motorcycle near Sabzpeer, Pasrur Tehsil here on the other day.

According to Rescue 1122, two persons identified as Majeed and Kahlid, residents of village humtala-Shakargarh, were returning home after meeting relatives. In the meanwhile, an overloaded Mazda van hit the motorcycle, killing both the persons on the spot.

Rescue 1122 officials shifted the dead bodies to Pasrur THQ Civil Hospital for autopsy. The police have investigation with no arrest, in this regard.