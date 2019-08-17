Share:

KHANEWAL-Two of the three soldiers who embraced martyrdom at Line of Control, belong to Khanewal district.

Pakistan Army soldier Muhammad Ramzan, who was martyred by the Indian BSF firing, belonged to Vigianwala, a suburban area of Khanewal. Ramzan, who had joined the Pak Army three years, was posted at Batal Sector of the Line of Control. Noor Muhammad, father of martyr Ramzan is a labourer by profession. The martyr had tied the knot last year and was survived by a widow, elderly parents, a brother and three sisters.

Body of the martyr will be brought to his hometown Friday night and will be laid to rest Saturday (today) morning with full military honour.

Another soldier of Pak Army Tanveer Ahmed who embraced martyrdom in Indian BSF firing, belonged to Chak 138/10-R here. Tanver Ahmed joined Pak Army fourteen years ago as a soldier and was serving in 75 Brigade Baloch Regiment. Tanver is survived a widow, two daughters, a son, two brothers, two sisters and elderly parents.