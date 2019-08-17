Share:

President Arif Alvi has said when human mind is free then the nations make progress.

“When human mind is free then the nations make progress. We are taking steps to promote art and culture in Pakistan. Different genre of paintings can be put to exhibition in state buildings and airports. Jimmy Engineer has rendered valuable services in social sector. He has projected the freedom struggle for Pakistan in forceful manner , he said this while addressing inaugural ceremony of a painting exhibition by eminent artist Jimmy Engineer at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad Saturday.

In the past Fawad Chaudhry proposed that a Mushaira be held in Aiwan-e-Sadr so that the expenses could be curtailed. But this move came under severe criticism, he said.

“ I and my wife always remain concerned how the art and culture can be promoted in the country”, he remarked.

He stated education minister Shafqat Mehmood has taken the responsibility for promoting art and culture in the country who is doing best job on this count.

“I was aware of Jimmy Engineer work and used to think who is this man who has devoted his art to serve the joint objectives of the society, he observed.

He underlined that the artist community think for the betterment of society setting aside their material gains. Whosoever is artist is reflector of the society.

Jimmy Engineer has done the best work in highlighting Pakistan movement and Kashmir issue.

He underscored no society can make progress without promoting art and craft and this factor has contributed a lot to the development of Europe.

He remarked Muslims have also played a major role in different genres of art. He stressed on promoting art and culture in Pakistan.

He said that Jimmy Engineer is face of Pakistan and the artists who have passion and spirit for nation and country are precious assets. The vision of one great artist, Allama Iqbal had also worked in movement of Pakistan. Jimmy engineer is a patriotic ambassador of Pakistan who is projecting Pakistan positive image all over the world.