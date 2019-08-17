Share:

MULTAN - A woman drowned in Chenab River while saving her children from falling into river here at Qasim Bela, Marina Camp area, on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, a family was crossing the bridge of the river near Marina Camp when three kids slipped from the bridge. The woman saved her kids from falling into the river and herself fell in the river and drowned. Rescue sources said that search operation was underway for recovery of the drowned woman.