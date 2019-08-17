KARACHI - At least four people including women were injured when a portion of roof of a house collapsed here in the metropolis on Friday. According to details, a portion of dilapidated roof of a house located in Ghanchi Para area of Napier in Karachi suddenly came down. Four people including house owner Ghulam Hussain 50, his wife Zubaida 40, a daughter Sadaf and a son Umair were buried under the rubble and were injured.

The police and rescue teams reached the scene and started rescue operation. The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital where they were discharged after medical aid.

 

 