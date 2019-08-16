Share:

PESHAWAR-A trade fair was organised to showcase women handicraft belonging from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The trade Expo was held under the auspices of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Peshawar in collaboration with the World Bank in Islamabad, said in a press release. In the Expo different stalls were set up during the exhibition, wherein diverse collections and varieties of women handmade cultural and traditional products, dresses, embroidered clothes, gemstones, handmade jewellery, stone jewellery, leather products, mosaic work, jute wok, purses & clutches, beauty products belonging from Peshawar Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) were put on displayed.

Besides, WCCI President Azra Jamshid, founding President Fitrat Ilyas, former presidents Nazhat Rauf, Nasira, executive committee members, women businesspersons also participated in the exhibition. Azra Jamshid thanked the World Bank Country Director for its support in arranging a successful women trade fair in Islamabad. She said that the trade fair was aimed at promote the rich talent and skills of women entrepreneurs of the province to showcase and market their products in the best possible way. She said the ambassadors of different foreign missions in Islamabad along with their families also visited the trade expo and appreciated the women handmade staffs.

At the end of the exhibition, the WCCI president, Azra Jamshid presented a shield as memento to the World Bank’s Country Director.