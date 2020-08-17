Share:

LAHORE - The COVID-19 has taken away two more lives in the province while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 95,391 after registration of 188 new cases.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Sunday, so far the total number of deaths has been recorded as 2,182 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 94 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Nankana Sahib, 1 in Kasur, 2 in Sheikhupura, 5 in Rawalpindi,16 in Gujranwala, 9 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal, 10 in Gujrat, 4 in Mandi Bahauddin, 9 in Multan, 1 in Vehari, 10 in Faisalabad,1 in Chiniot, 4 in Toba Tek Singh, 1 in Jhang, 1 in Rahimyar Khan, 4 in Sargodha, 1 in Bahawalnagar, 1 in Bahawalpur, 3 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 6 in Sahiwal,1 in Okara and 1 new case of COVID-19 have been reported in Pakpattan districts during the last 24 hours till the filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 824, 125 tests for COVID-19 so far while 87,441 confirmed cases recovered all together in the province. The Punjab health department has also appealed the masses to opt SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.