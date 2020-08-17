Share:

RAWALPINDI - The police arrested an outlaw and recovered 200 bottles of liquor from his possession, a police spokesman said here on Sunday. Saddar Wah during course of action held Imran Iqbal and recovered 200 bottles of liquor from his custody. The police registered a case against him and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of Saddar Wah police team adding that action must be taken against such elements who were involved in the illegal businesses and were playing with the future of young generation.