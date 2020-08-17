Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ever since the 2015 release of Adele’s 25, fans have been itching for another album by the powerhouse vocalist. However, it’s unclear when that day will be. On Friday (Aug. 14), the singer took to Instagram to share a book she just read, Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living by Glennon Doyle. “If you’re ready - this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream,” she captioned the photo. “I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew!” Some fans in the comments were disappointed, initially thinking that the post was a new song announcement. “Adele where’s the album?” one fan commented with a laughing face emoji. To their surprise, the Grammy-winning star replied, though it wasn’t the answer they were likely hoping for. “I honestly have no idea,” she simply wrote.