A few weeks ago my uncle went to buy some groceries near Mission Road with my cousin. Due to fear of the coronavirus, the area was not heavily populated. He went to an ATM nearby to withdraw cash. When he went inside, some robbers jumped him and took his ATM card. They had given him another one without him noticing. He put that card into his pocket and came back home. He did not notice any of this as he was in utter shock, and feared for his life, which made him think about how to get out of the situation safely, rather than check if he had the right card or not. The next day approximately at Fajr time, 80000 Rs were withdrawn from his bank account.

Please be careful about going inside an ATM. Lock the door and then proceed. There should be greater security at all ATMs, so that the people feel safe.

NORAIZ AKHTAR,

Sukkur.