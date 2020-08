Share:

NEW YORK - World No. 8 Belinda Bencic has withdrawn from this year’s US Open, joining a growing list of players who have decided to skip the tournament amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Bencic tweeted that she would skip the Western & Southern Open which is being held in New York this year instead of Cincinnati as a lead-up to the Aug 31-Sept 13 U.S. Open. “I have made the difficult decision to skip the US swing in New York and will return to the tour starting in Rome next month,” she said.