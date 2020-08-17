Share:

Islamabad - Capital Development Authority is swiftly advancing to shift daily business of the Authority on e-filing system. After shifting the office working of Administration and Human Resource Development Directorates, CDA Administration has now decided to introduce e-filing system in Finance and Law Wings of the Authority. The shifting of office filing system from paper files to e-files is the outcome of a strategy of the CDA Administration to introduce best practices in the Authority to ensure that transparency, austerity, security and rapidity prevail in day to day office business. The incumbent CDA Administration decided to introduce e-filing system in the Authority in April this year. As a pilot project, it was decided to introduce e filing system in Administration and Human Resource Development Directorates of the Authority. Accordingly, the e-filing system has been made operational in these two Directorates and daily business has been shifted to e-filing which is functioning successfully now. Now in second phase, CDA Administration has decided to introduce e filing system in Finance and Law Wings which is likely to get operational there in a couple of months. Afterwards, the e-filing system will be expanded to other directorates as well.