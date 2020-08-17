Share:

Saudi ambassador has called on Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani at parliament house.

The two leaders discussed important issues, including bilateral relations.

Sadiq Sanjrani has said that there are fraternal relations between the Two Countries. The two countries have stood by each other in every difficult time. Pakistan can never recognise ISRAEL. The UAE’s decision regarding ISRAEL will have far-reaching consequences.'

He also said that the 'Two countries always work in consultation on international issues and problems. We can never forget Saudi Arabia’s support and the way they stand with Pakistan in every difficult time. Hope so Saudi Arabia will continue to cooperate in the same spirit.'

He expressed good wishes for KING ABDULLAH of SAUDI ARABIA and CROWN PRINCE MUHAMMAD BIN SALMAN.

“We reiterate resolve on behalf of parliament particularly Senate that we will make all every sacrifice for the protection of Harmain Shareefain, he added. .