Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday inaugurated state-of-the-art One Window Smart Services at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce & Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal, President FPCCI Mian Anjum Nisar, former Presidents Muhammad Ali Mian, Zafar Iqbal Chaudhry, Sohail Lashari, Malik Tahir Javed and Executive Committee Members were present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister said that government is focusing to the industrial development and has established 13 special economic zones in the province within a short span of two years. He said that previous rulers only established three special economic zones during 70 years since the establishment of Pakistan.

He added that new city along with Ravi River is a revolutionary project that would generate employment opportunities for hundreds thousands persons. He said that this project would prove to be a game changer in order to set the wheel of economy rolling. He said that the industrial reforms of Punjab government would pave the way for the economic revival in the COVID-19 perspective. “Results of smart lock down were marvelous”, he added.

The Chief Minister said that idea of model police is being promoted. Approval for 10 thousands constables’ recruitment has been given while 575 latest vehicles have been handed over to the police department.