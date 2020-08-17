Share:

Attock - Shortage of staff, behaviour of staff and lack of facilities annoyed Chairman Chief Minister Punjab Complaint Cell Rawalpindi Division during his surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Hasanabdal on Sunday. Mr Akbar Khan Tanoli, Chairman Chief Minister Punjab Complaint Cell Rawalpindi Division - on public complaints paid surprise visit to the centre where patients and their attendants lodged a volley of complaints especially non-availability of surgeon at hospital, rude behaviour of gynaecologist and out-dated X-ray machine at the facility. During his visit, the patients and their attendants lodged complaints regarding inadequate facilities and paucity of staff. Waqar Ali, a notable of the area informed Mr Tanoli that the seat of surgeon in the hospital is vacant since long and patients especially road accident victims are shifted to Rawalpindi in case of any causality and most of them die on their way to hospital. Due to non-availability of surgeon, C-section cannot be carried out in the hospital which also endangers lives of women and infants. Shahid Khan, another resident of the area informed him that the seat of blood bank officer is also vacant in the hospital since long which results in dysfunctional blood bank in the hospital which was established to cater the needs of the city and adjacent 41 villages. Kiran Bib, another complainant told him that the X-ray machine installed in the hospital is obsolete which does not provide good results and there is dire need of digital machine as patients have to pay extra money for the same at private laboratories. Another female patient also complained about the poor and unfair attitude of the gynaecologist with patients, especially expecting mothers and called the authorities to address the issue of the said doctor.

Akbar Khan Tanoli while talking to newsmen on this occasion said that provision of better health facilities to patients is the top priority of the PTI government.

“The successive governments in the past only preferred to provide better healthcare facilities to the rich while ignoring poor patients. However, we are implementing an integrated roadmap to provide equal healthcare facilities to rich and poor,” he said. Mr Tanoli said that he would contact the provincial and district health authorities to address the issues of the hospital on priority basis.