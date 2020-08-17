Share:

ISLAMABAD - The COVID-19 situation is improving in the country as only 6 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours, officials said yesterday.

During the same period, another 670 persons tested positive for coronavirus while the total number of recovered persons from the virus has now reached 266,301.

According to the latest statistics, there are now 16,248 active cases in the country. About 670 people tested positive and 6 lost their lives due to the virus over the last 24 hours whereas 24,022 tests were carried out during this period.